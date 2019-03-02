Your Weekend

Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials back at work

Councillors overturn recommendations

By Siyamtanda Capa - 02 March 2019

At least six officials who were suspended by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality are expected to return to work next week.

