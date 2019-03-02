WATCH | Crutch doesn’t stop first-team cricketer with disability
Armed with a crutch and a passion for cricket, Despatch High School pupil Sharif Moodley hopes to inspire and show that having a disability should not stop you from doing what you love.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.