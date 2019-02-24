The Boardwalk to host Sinatra tribute show

The international Frank Sinatra tribute show Sinatra and Me is coming to The Boardwalk for one night on Friday March 29, from the West End and Los Angeles.

Richard Shelton, said to be one of the world’s greatest Sinatra impersonators, recreates magical moments from the illustrious career of Ol’ Blue Eyes in a captivating evening of storytelling and song.

The show features all of Sinatra’s signature hits, from Come fly with me, The Lady is a Tramp, Moonlight in Vermont and My Way to Strangers in the Night and I Got You Under My Skin.

Supported by a live swing band, Shelton performs these and other Sinatra classics.

The singer has performed for HRH Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, for Sir Elton John at his White Tie and Tiara Ball, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the BBC Concert Orchestra, the BBC Big Band, at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London and on countless international TV and radio shows.

As an actor, Shelton is known to British TV audiences for playing series regular Dr Adam Forsythe in the TV show Emmerdale.

Shelton recently made his US TV debut playing Mr Benson in House of Lies.