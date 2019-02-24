PROPERTY: Spotlight on top PE suburbs

Potgieter’s list also includes Mill Park and Lovemore Heights.

And according to statistics from Private Property, Summerstrand/Humewood, Lorraine and Walmer are among the suburbs where the most interest, a judged by the highest number of views, was noted for 2018.

Lovemore Heights Potgieter, the broker/owner of two RE/MAX offices in Port Elizabeth – Lorraine and Walmer – says in Lovemore Heights you’re not just buying or renting a home: you’re becoming part of a neighbourhood.

“It’s close to amenities that keep residents fit: good, safe cycling and running trails, as well as enjoyable beach walks and swims at nearby Sardinia Bay,” she says. “It also has its own medical centre providing all the general medical services this community needs.”

The low crime rate gives the area a sense of security, she adds. “There’s no thoroughfare, adding to security control for homeowners with children.”

Upper Walmer

This well-established area is leafy and full of character. A big plus is that buyers, mainly at the higher end of the market, may secure a property with an erf roughly three times the size of neighbouring areas for the same price, Rademeyer says.

“This area is proven to keep its value and show an increase in investment. It’s also very central,” he says.

Resident Kerri Rosser says she and her family favours the area because of low crime and the excellent schools.

“It’s also close to shopping centres like Walmer Park and the eateries of Main Road. Traffic is moderate and controlled, and people are genuinely friendly and neighbourly,” Rosser says. “Also, the large verges and tall trees create a sense of space which is rare to find in most suburbs these days.”

Sunridge Park

This area has great appeal for families. Top schools and reasonable prices add to its popularity, Rademeyer says.

“Sunridge has succeeded in becoming a ‘little town’ on its own in the greater PE, with a shopping centre catering to the basic needs of residents.”

Property growth remains positive and homes typically don’t stay on the market for long, he adds.