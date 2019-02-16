Knysna's John-Michael Metelerkamp picked for Cape Town art fair

Knysna artist John-Michael Metelerkamp, 37, is among 10 artists from around the world selected to showcase at the TOMORROWS/TODAY section of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair at the city’s international convention centre until Sunday February 17.

Metelerkamp’s works deals with intriguing sensitivities about both reality and the subconscious, confronting trauma, anxiety, and awkwardness. The artist has said that his paintings served as an honest expression of humanity’s shared human condition, where an attempt at confronting life – as well as seeing its humour – was made.

“My work is autobiographical in the context of my recovery and journey to being a more whole person.“I’m concerned with mental states. Human life is crude and the beings in my paintings are my way of displaying the world’s agenda manifesting itself in a dichotomy of physical versus spirit,” he said.

The TOMORROWS/TODAY section of the fair provides a platform for emerging and underrepresented artists considered to have the potential to be tomorrow’s leading names.

“It is open to those working on and beyond the African continent and, as the title implies, the ongoing theme is one of transformation, and experimentation showcasing unorthodox art forms addressing current social and political issues,” fair curator Tumelo Mosaka said.

Although Metelerkamp attributes his drawing talent to when he was younger, he only started painting in late 2013 as an escape from depression.

“I don’t step back until I feel I have something to look at. I have tried in the past to find the most awkward colours that work in harmony,” he said.

Although based in Knysna, he is one of a group of artists whose works the Berman contemporary gallery in Sandton is centred on.

The milestone is an addition to Metelerkamp’s four solo exhibitions and more than 10 group exhibitions in and outside SA.

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair is the largest art fair in Africa with about 18,000 visitors and participants expected.