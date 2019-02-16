Chippa United's sights on Cup quarterfinals
Chippa United will throw everything at National First Division soccer side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in order to progress to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup when the two sides meet on Saturday, says skipper Mark Mayambela.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.