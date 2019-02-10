PROPERTY: Spotlight on Summerstrand

Summerstrand is one of the Bay’s oldest and most popular suburbs, and it’s easy to see why.

In the early years of the city, Summerstrand was part of the Strandfontein farm owned by Piet Retief.

“He is honoured through a monument close to the Summerstrand Village shopping area,” says resident Sune Diedericks.

This sought-after suburb is right by Port Elizabeth’s main beachfront, while the Boardwalk casino and entertainment complex, Summerstrand Village shopping centre, Humewood Links golf course, Bayworld, and Nelson Mandela University are all within easy reach. The Port Elizabeth Airport is also just 10 minutes drive away.

“I would definitely recommend this area to people in the market as it’s so close to the beach. There are also good pre-primary, primary and high schools within a radius of one or two kilometres; plenty of retirement villages and – during high season – a lot of entertainment close by,” says Sune.