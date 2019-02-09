New TV show teams up couples looking for love

The show is an exciting one for adventurous fitness enthusiast Vaaltein.

“I was attracted by the word ‘adventure’ because I love anything adventurous that keeps me on the edge, so I knew this kind of competition would be fun and the chance to find love. The R100,000 win is the cherry on top,” Vaaltein said.

Vaaltein recently relocated to Cape Town from East London where she was a lecturer at Walter Sisulu University.

She applied for the show after being single for four months.

“When this opportunity came by I was open to it because in my previous relationships it just felt like I was dating the same person over and over again, so I thought somebody else can pick a partner for me this time around,” she said.

Vaaltein said she had always met her previous partners around her neighbourhood, whether at the gym or where she usually hung out.

TV presenter, model and actor Christopher Jaftha will host the 13-episode show.

“When people are put in high-pressure situations you get to see their real selves and that’s when they either click or fall apart,” he said.

Jaftha said shooting the show in September 2018 went relatively smoothly.

“We were sure to make the challenges as safe as possible and although we did get a few scratches and bruises, we had measures in places,” Jaftha said.

Jordan had been single for about a year – after her partner died – when she applied to take part in the show and said the show encouraged her to try something new.