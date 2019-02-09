New TV show teams up couples looking for love
'The Longest Date' features two contestants from the Eastern Cape
The wise say a relationship’s strength is proved by a couple’s ability to triumph over life’s tough challenges and two Eastern Cape contestants will test that in a chance to find love on SABC3’s latest reality dating show.
The Longest Date, which premieres on Monday February 11, will see 16 single South Africans team up in heterosexual couples and compete in high adrenaline and adventurous activities for a chance to win R100,000 in cash – and find love.
King William’s Town-born social worker Sive Vaaltein, 27, and Mthatha cruise ship crew manager Songezwa "Soso" Jordan, 31, will be paired with compatible partners with whom they will have their strengths tested in the competition.
As opposed to taking part in an ordinary dating show where contestants meet and get to know one another verbally, the show brings a Fear Factor and The Amazing Race-like approach where couples face each other at their wits’ end.
The show is an exciting one for adventurous fitness enthusiast Vaaltein.
“I was attracted by the word ‘adventure’ because I love anything adventurous that keeps me on the edge, so I knew this kind of competition would be fun and the chance to find love. The R100,000 win is the cherry on top,” Vaaltein said.
Vaaltein recently relocated to Cape Town from East London where she was a lecturer at Walter Sisulu University.
She applied for the show after being single for four months.
“When this opportunity came by I was open to it because in my previous relationships it just felt like I was dating the same person over and over again, so I thought somebody else can pick a partner for me this time around,” she said.
Vaaltein said she had always met her previous partners around her neighbourhood, whether at the gym or where she usually hung out.
TV presenter, model and actor Christopher Jaftha will host the 13-episode show.
“When people are put in high-pressure situations you get to see their real selves and that’s when they either click or fall apart,” he said.
Jaftha said shooting the show in September 2018 went relatively smoothly.
“We were sure to make the challenges as safe as possible and although we did get a few scratches and bruises, we had measures in places,” Jaftha said.
Jordan had been single for about a year – after her partner died – when she applied to take part in the show and said the show encouraged her to try something new.
I have no regrets about the show and I learnt to believe in myself moreSongezwa ‘Soso’ Jordan
“After I lost my partner, I decided to stay single because I wasn’t ready for anyone to replace him in any way but I thought The Longest Date might bring something or someone different,” she said.
Jordan said she found the show different from the average dating show and provided an opportunity for her to challenge herself.
“The show seemed extremely difficult but great opportunity to meet new people and try new things. It was definitely out of my comfort zone,” she said.
“I have no regrets about the show and I learnt to believe in myself more, be stronger and have more courage.”
Vaaltein said she would start her own fitness clothing line if she won the money while Jordan would use the money as capital towards a youth development centre in her home village of Mount Ayliff.
- The Longest Date is at 7.30pm on Mondays on SABC3.