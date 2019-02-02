Chippa morale high ahead of Baroka clash
After two successive wins, Chippa United are banking on victory over Baroka FC to lift the team up from the bottom of the Absa Premiership log.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.