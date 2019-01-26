Kings’ fighting spirit gives hope
Confidence vote from Cheetahs coach after close game
It is not all doom and gloom at the Isuzu Southern Kings despite a long list of Guinness PRO14 defeats that have left them struggling to keep their heads above water.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.