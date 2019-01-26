Abba show returns to East London and PE

Centrestage hit 'Abba: Here We Go Again' at the Guild Theatre and Opera House

One of Centrestage’s most popular shows, featuring the Abba songbook of the 1970s, is back at East London’s Guild Theatre this weekend before being re-staged at the PE Opera House on February 15 and 16. East London’s own Kerry Hiles is fronting the Guild Theatre show of Abba: Here We Go Again along with Tara-Jane Stern, with Heidi Jansen and Kerry-Lee Jeffrey joining them on backing vocals.

