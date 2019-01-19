Nelson Mandela Bay landlords to blacklist ‘students behaving badly’
One night in August 2018, a group of Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students decided to have an impromptu braai, but they did not have any wood.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.