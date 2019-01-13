Relationships: when he does not want to lead

Mo’s personality is laid-back and he takes his time to make a decision, while Phindi is a Type A personality.

Some of the many advantages in Mo’s Type B personality include the ability to go with the flow, not easily stressed, patient, less caring of what people think, calm, and able to work steadily.

These are extremely valuable qualities that Phindi’s impatient, go-getter, competitive, stressing, must-be-done-now personality needed.

Rather than having our different personalities frustrate us, we have learnt how to make them serve our relationship.

One of the most liberating things to do in marriage is for you to give your spouse permission to be his- or herself while you own your uniqueness, in order to serve one another in love.

We are approached by many women who are frustrated by men who just won’t lead their relationships. Even though they are successful in their careers, many women want a man who will take control of the relationship and lovingly provide leadership.

We wish to explore what causes men to seem withdrawn and not provide the much-needed leadership in their relationships.

Firstly, it is because of differences in personality.

Personality differences are manageable in relationships, especially when they are met with maturity.

If your husband is too laid-back for you, then he is just the right personality for your driven, stressful and time-conscious personality. He becomes a needed equaliser.