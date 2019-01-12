Top young artists a treat for festival-goers

The 2019 winners of the Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) Awards will treat audiences at the National Arts Festival to the sound of piano and trumpet, the sight of video and the thrill of ballet and theatre.

Brett Bailey, an SBYA alumnus from 2001, chairs the National Arts Festival artistic committee, which selects the SBYA winners.This year the winners are Mandla Mlangeni, Kitty Phetla, Megan-Geoffrey Prins, Amy Jephta and Gabrielle Goliath.

Each winner receives a cash incentive and a commission to premiere a new work or exhibit on the Main NAF programme in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) from June 27 to July 7. This is what audiences can look forward to: