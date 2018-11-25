Accolade for emobility expert

From working alongside his father in the automotive industry, Hiten Parmar is now leading the automotive technology landscape in SA.

Parmar’s fascination with electronics inspired his studies in electrical engineering at Nelson Mandela University, paving the way towards his position as director of SA’s national uYilo eMobility Technology Innovation Programme – which is working to expand the country’s electric mobility industry.

It’s a role which sees him collaborating with multiple stakeholders across the public and private sector both locally and abroad, as he works to mobilise government buy-in at all levels, original equipment manufacturers, product and infrastructure support, business development and thought leadership.

Recognised as a leading expert in a pioneering, low-carbon industry, Parmar, 36, was awarded a Rising Star alumni award on Friday from his alma mater NMU.

Parmar studied electrical engineering to master’s level, graduating in 2011, and went on to obtain his honours in business administration in 2016.

His career in the automotive industry – in academia as well as public and private sectors – spans 14 years, and includes Volkswagen and BC Automation in SA, along with the University of Applied Sciences Wolfsburg, in Germany.

Parmar said he was humbled to receive the Rising Star award.

“It serves as recognition of achievement by an individual under the age of 45, towards significant progress in their career field,” he said.