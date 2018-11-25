SIU probe into Nelson Mandela funeral to cost metro R4m
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will have to find about R4m in its budget to pay for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate all the money spent in the city on the events leading up to former president Nelson Mandela’s funeral.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.