Stefan Ungerer wants to make No 9 jersey his very own
Strong runner could be catalyst for Kings’ revival
After scoring two tries on his Guinness PRO14 debut, robust scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer aims to make the Isuzu Southern Kings No 9 jersey his own this season.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.