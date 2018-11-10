How awful fear factor was first introduced
The fear factor in the northern areas that still lingers today was first introduced to the historically coloured demarcated area when communities were forcibly divided along racial lines by the apartheid government in the 1950s.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.