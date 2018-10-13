Epic trip takes rhino art messages from SA to Nepal
Land Rover Cape to Kathmandu team are revved up for Asian leg
Land Rover Cape to Kathmandu team are revved up for Asian leg
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.