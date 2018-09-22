Pupil designs water-saving app

As a budding doctor with ambitions to save lives in the future, a Makhanda-based grade 12 pupil is already well on her way to becoming a philanthropist after recently designing an app to help people keep their heads above the water crisis.

As her year work task for design, Diocesan School for Girls pupil Caydn Barker,18, conceptualised an app which tracks one’s personal daily water-related activities with the purpose of monitoring and reducing usage.

And the idea of the app, which is called Revive, not only impressed her school, friends and family, but also Johannesburg IT company MIP Holdings, which assisted Caydn to create the app and developed it as part of its social responsibility investment.

The free app is now available in app stores. Speaking from Makhanda (Grahamstown) this week, Caydn said while the fact that the app had become a reality had not properly sunk in yet, she did feel very excited about how everything had turned out.

“The app is consumerfriendly, effective and a practical aid towards reducing personal water usage, which in turn will help with the water crisis.

“We encourage everyone to download it as soon as possible, as the Eastern Cape is still in a water crisis and it is imperative for each one of us to save as much water as possible.”

Caydn explained that the app was cellphone-based and did not require a connection to the internet to function.