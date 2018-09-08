Roads closed due to snowfalls

The Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet and the Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Cradock and Graaff Reinet has now been closed to traffic due to disruptive snowfalls and slippery conditions, The Department of Transport said in a statement on Saturday morning.

All relevant Emergency Services personnel are on high alert and will continuously monitor the road, the department said.

Motorists are requested to co-operate with Traffic Officers and not to attempt to go through closed sections of the road and puddles as it increases the risk accidents and injury.

Members of the public can contact the Department of Transport’s Customer Care Center at 0800 644 644 to advise of any hazards on the road.