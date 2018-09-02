Scientists find new species of ‘super snake’

A terrifying new species of “super snake” has been discovered – and scientists have warned it can “rapidly adapt” to different habitats and “may not die out”.

The Burmese-Indian python DNA snakes are swarming wetlands and forests after the Indian python and Burmese python started breeding in the last 40 years.

Scientists have only now discovered the result of the crossbreeding, and found the new species is capable of both climbing trees and slithering through swamps.