Will the real Nelson Mandela Bay mayor please stand up?
Residents still in dark after DA and coalition parties go to court for review of Trollip’s ousting
It will be about two weeks – at least – before residents of Nelson Mandela Bay know who their rightful mayor is.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.