Your Weekend

NEIGHBOURHOOD

Property: Spotlight on South End

Restaurateurs and chef couple Allan and Simone Bezuidenhout tell us about their neighbourhood

By Robyn Anthony - 18 August 2018

Restaurateurs and chef couple Allan and Simone Bezuidenhout tell us about their neighbourhood

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cape Recife ‘wreck trap’ reveals secrets
Smile Week surgery for Port Elizabeth girl born with extra toes

Most Read

X