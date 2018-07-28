Mokoka defends his championship title

Stephen Mokoka sprinted to the finish coming in at one hour, one minute and 44 seconds (1.01.44) and successfully defended his 21km SA Championship title, at Pollock Beach Saturday morning.

Mokoka was followed by Benard Bil just two seconds later and Linus Ruto took third after crossing the finish in 1.01.48.

Mamorallo Tjoka of Lesotho took top honours in the women's race after finishing in 1.10.46.

Second and third place went to Namibia's Helalia Johannes and Susy Chemaimak from South Africa.