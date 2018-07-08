Call to introduce pharmacy ATMs
The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) has called for the rapid introduction of pharmacy ATMs in the province to make access to chronic medication easier for patients.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.