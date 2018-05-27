NMU student to blow up a storm at Dutch music event

A dream has come true for Nelson Mandela University first-year music student Sonya Leurquain-Steyn, who will be working alongside internationally acclaimed bass trombone soloist Ben van Dijk later this year. Leurquain-Steyn, 29, will be flying the South African flag high at this year’s Dutch Bass Trombone Open as the only South African ever, and one of only 50 players from around the world, to be invited to attend the world’s only exclusive event for bass trombone.

