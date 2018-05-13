Entertainment for all, juxtaposed with high concept, is what the National Arts Festival promises this year, NAF executive producer Ashraf Johaardien said.

In particular, there are a clutch of phenomenal emerging and established female artists. Look out for (among many others) choreographer and this year’s featured artist Mamela Nyamza, visual artist Gabrielle Goliath, author Mary Watson, curator Tina Smith, actors Klara van Wyk and Buhle Ngaba, as well as Standard Bank Young Artists Thandi Ntuli, Jemma Kahn and Chuma Sopotela.

The main programme is a “heady mix of uniquely South African and international arts, culture and creativity,” Johaardien said.

“So, segue with us from fresh takes on Shakespeare, the return of Corne and Twakkie in The Most Amazing Show to the un-dance of Steven Cohen, the utterly compelling un-theatre of visiting Canadian playwright, Greg MacArthur, and the awesome unconventional Theatre in the Backyard of Nyanga-based theatre producer and director Mhlanguli George.”

Here is a brief overview of highlights on the main programme – and remember this is separate to the Fringe, jazz, Arena, Standard Bank Young Artists, children’s and other programmes!