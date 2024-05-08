NMB Half Marathon returns with bigger prize money in 10th edition
All systems go for mind-blowing event, says race director Michael Mbambani
The Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon is celebrating its 10th year with a bang with an increase in prizes for the winners.
The race, which incorporates the ASA Half Marathon Championship, will take place on June 1 at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand...
