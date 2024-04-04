‘We have been here before’: Mokwena on Yanga clash

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is banking on the team's vast Champions League experience when they take on Young Africans in their quarterfinal second leg clash at Loftus on Friday night (8pm).

The first leg in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, on Saturday ended 0-0.

The Brazilians suffered heartbreak at the hands of Wydad Casablanca in the tournament’s semifinal last season, losing on away goals. Mokwena said they have learnt from that chastening experience.

In the Africa Football League (AFL) in November, Sundowns lost 2-1 to the selfsame Wydad away from home but returned to Pretoria to register a 2-0 win to be crowned inaugural champions of the tournament.

“The biggest lesson of a Champions League game is that you can’t be too comfortable with being comfortable because that's when you are vulnerable,” Mokwena said as the Brazilians wrapped up their preparations at Loftus on Thursday.