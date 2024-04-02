“It exceeded my expectations, I don’t think amazing is an adequate word to use when describing the event, but it was spectacular.
Celtic, Park United big winners in Nafa Easter Tournament
Thrilling competition in Gelvandale exceeded all expectations — Kilian
Soccer reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Glenville Celtic and Park United FC were the big winners of the Northern Areas Football Association Easter Tournament which ended at the Gelvandale track on Monday.
Celtic beat Windvogel All-Stars 3-1 in the final of the men’s competition, while United secured a 4-0 victory over Golden Stars to be crowned the women’s winners.
Saints won the men’s tournament in 2023 but the defending champions were knocked out in the semifinals this time.
Nafa president Clive Kilian said the 2024 tournament exceeded his expectations.
“The Nafa Easter Tournament was a wonderful experience again,” Kilian said.
“I couldn’t attend last year, I only saw video clips.
“But this year it was a huge improvement from last year’s event.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
“It exceeded my expectations, I don’t think amazing is an adequate word to use when describing the event, but it was spectacular.
“Undoubtedly, there is talent in that area and several players who are playing for the clubs come from the broader metro.
“So, it is undoubtedly so that this tournament is a display of talent in Gqeberha.
“The assistance of the municipality was extraordinary — this one was the first time where we got the full support of the metro.
“The MMC for safety and security and the mayor himself were there at the opening and the final on Monday.
“The metro police and the co-operation among all those agencies was good.”
Kilian also applauded the support from the sponsors.
“I would also like to thank the administrators behind the scenes though we don’t see them.
“However, they are the reason that we have such an organised tournament yearly.
“The sponsors are the lifeline of the event and our main sponsor, Astron Energy (formerly Caltex) has committed themselves again to be part of the event ...”
