Manchester City and Arsenal draw, so Liverpool stay top

Arsenal nullified reigning champions Manchester City's attack in a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, allowing Liverpool to take top spot on a pivotal day in the Premier League's three-way title race.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, in the hunt for their first league title in 20 years, are second in the table on 65 points with nine games remaining, while City are third with 64. Liverpool, on 67 points, claimed the lead with their 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Sunday.

The match failed to live up to its billing as a battle of titans. City dominated possession with 72.2% and came at Arsenal in waves.

But the visitors frustrated Pep Guardiola's men — including league-leading scorer Erling Haaland — with a textbook defensive display to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games and end their streak of eight losses at the Etihad.

Usually prolific Man City were restricted to just one shot on goal and it was the first time in 58 games that they have not scored at home.