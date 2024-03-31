Batyi retains SA featherweight crown with Hobyane stoppage
Zolisa Batyi stopped outgunned Lucky Hobyane with body shots in round eight to retain the SA featherweight title at East London's Orient Theatre on Sunday evening.
Earlier, Chumani Tunzi survived two bad knock-downs in the second round to stop Luvuyo Mputhi in six rounds to win the provincial junior welterweight title...
