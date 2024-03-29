Mamelodi Sundowns have ruled the domestic roost with six successive league championships and something dramatic would have to happen to prevent them clinching their seventh title at the end of this season.
Sundowns have a 13-point lead on top of the DStv Premiership log over Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, who have played two more games, but former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo says other clubs will catch up with the Brazilians.
Mhlongo, who played for Pirates, Chippa United, Bidvest Wits, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Marumo Gallants, was brave pronouncing Sundowns will not win the league next season.
‘I don’t see Sundowns winning the league next season’: ex-Bafana star Brighton Mhlongo
Sports reporter
Image: VisionView
Mamelodi Sundowns have ruled the domestic roost with six successive league championships and something dramatic would have to happen to prevent them clinching their seventh title at the end of this season.
Sundowns have a 13-point lead on top of the DStv Premiership log over Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, who have played two more games, but former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo says other clubs will catch up with the Brazilians.
Mhlongo, who played for Pirates, Chippa United, Bidvest Wits, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Marumo Gallants, was brave pronouncing Sundowns will not win the league next season.
In the twelth episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo who maintains that Sundowns will be knocked off their perch. He also weighs in on Themba Zwane and why he rates him as one of the best players he has seen. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
“These guys must envy them but don’t learn from them, all we see is people who are envying them but not learning from them. But to be honest, I am seeing a lot of change, I am seeing teams that are now picking up from what Sundowns are doing,” he said.
“I can safely say that I don’t see Sundowns winning the league next season, I don’t see Sundowns winning this Nedbank Cup. I am confident with what I have seen from other teams like Stellenbosch who are growing massively. I think South African football is taking a turn.
“If you look at a team like Stellenbosch, they are very good technically and administratively. These are teams that are looking at what Sundowns are doing and trying to better them.
“Sundowns is an institution and they will always want to pull away whenever they see people trying to catch up with them but I see people like Orlando Pirates have put themselves in a position where they get used to winning by getting trophies.
“In the past, we know that a season will not go by without Pirates playing in a final or winning a trophy and not they have become cup specialists.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Pages
Rugby
Rugby