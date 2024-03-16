Campbell sparkles as SuperSport beat Richards Bay to book place in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal

Exciting teenager Shandre Campbell continued to shine with a brace to help SuperSport United to a deserved 3-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 win over Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

Campbell, who has set the DStv Premiership alight with some eye-catching performances under coach Gavin Hunt, ensured that United went to the break with a 2-0 lead that set the tone for their passage to the quarterfinals.

United took the lead as early sixth minute when Campell beat Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola with a long ranger free-kick from outside the box that sneaked past the wall into an empty net.

Richards Bay had a chance to equalise five minutes from the break when referee Abongile Tom pointed to the spot after striker Somila Ntsundwana went down in the box after a challenge from Ime Okon.