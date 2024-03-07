Chippa thump Richards Bay at NMB Stadium

Chippa United claimed their first win of the year in the DStv Premiership by beating Richards Bay 3-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Before the encounter, Chippa co-coach Thabo September said a win against Richards Bay was vital as the team wanted to improve their log standing.
The Gqeberha-based side took the lead after only seven minutes when Justice Chabalala's header beat Richards Bay's goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane.
The Chill Boys smelt blood and went in for the kill after the early success.
Elmo Kambindu crossed a wide ball to Craig Martin who comfortable placed the ball in the corner of the net in the 12th minute.
Bienvenu Eva Nga came close to adding his name to the list of goalscorers in the first half but his strike hit the crossbar.
The visitors made one change in the first stanza after goalkeeper Mabokgwane was injured replacing him with Salim Magoola.
The home side continued their dominance in the second half but struggled to convert numerous chances.
Their cause was assisted when Richards Bay were reduced to 10 men in the 54th minute when Abdi Banda received his second yellow for a hand ball offence.
Homeboy Kayden Francis hit the final nail into the Richards Bay coffin as the Chilli Boys collected a vital three-point haul.
