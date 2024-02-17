Chippa United's long-awaited return to East London's Buffalo City Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw with Cape Town City in the Dstv Premiership on Saturday.
The draw means the Chilli Boys, who came to the match in 13th position on the log, moved up to 12th on 19 points, while second-placed City moved only a point closer to Mamelodi Sundowns, who are eight points clear of them with 38 and four games in hand.
At a jam-packed Buffalo City Stadium, Mthatha-born Khanyiso Mayo broke the deadlock for the Citizens with a tap-in, extending his league tally for the season to eight, level with Supersport United's Bradley Grobler.
Dribble wizard Mayo troubled the Chippa defence and almost doubled the Citizens' lead, but his shot from outside the box hit the crossbar.
The Chilli Boys applied pressure with numerous counterattacks. They eventually equalised from a corner through striker Elmo Kambindu.
Chippa raised their tempo to keep City's defence on their toes and went ahead at the end of the first half, but a great series of saves from Darren Keet ensured the sides went to the dressing room at one apiece.
City applied early pressure in the second stanza with a long-range effort from Thabo Nodada, but the shot did not trouble Namibian's number one Lloyd Kazapua.
Chippa introduced some reinforcements upfront as Kayden Francis came on for Luvuyo Memela to boost their chances of scoring a second goal.
They unlocked the City defence with a long ball, but Baraka Majagoro saw his shot go wide in the 70th minute.
The sides exchanged shots on goal in the last 20 minutes but could not add to their respective tallies.
Chippa's next game is against Northern Cape Professionals in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in Upington next Sunday.
DispatchLIVE
Chippa hold Citizens to draw in return to packed Buffalo City Stadium
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
Chippa United's long-awaited return to East London's Buffalo City Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw with Cape Town City in the Dstv Premiership on Saturday.
The draw means the Chilli Boys, who came to the match in 13th position on the log, moved up to 12th on 19 points, while second-placed City moved only a point closer to Mamelodi Sundowns, who are eight points clear of them with 38 and four games in hand.
At a jam-packed Buffalo City Stadium, Mthatha-born Khanyiso Mayo broke the deadlock for the Citizens with a tap-in, extending his league tally for the season to eight, level with Supersport United's Bradley Grobler.
Dribble wizard Mayo troubled the Chippa defence and almost doubled the Citizens' lead, but his shot from outside the box hit the crossbar.
The Chilli Boys applied pressure with numerous counterattacks. They eventually equalised from a corner through striker Elmo Kambindu.
Chippa raised their tempo to keep City's defence on their toes and went ahead at the end of the first half, but a great series of saves from Darren Keet ensured the sides went to the dressing room at one apiece.
City applied early pressure in the second stanza with a long-range effort from Thabo Nodada, but the shot did not trouble Namibian's number one Lloyd Kazapua.
Chippa introduced some reinforcements upfront as Kayden Francis came on for Luvuyo Memela to boost their chances of scoring a second goal.
They unlocked the City defence with a long ball, but Baraka Majagoro saw his shot go wide in the 70th minute.
The sides exchanged shots on goal in the last 20 minutes but could not add to their respective tallies.
Chippa's next game is against Northern Cape Professionals in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in Upington next Sunday.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Rugby
Cricket
Sport