Chippa looked within to replace Mulenga and Labitso, says coach September
Chippa United looked within its development structures after the departure of influential duo Augustine Mulenga and Thabiso Labitso, the club's co-coach Thabo September, said.
The 41-year-old former Matsatsantsa's DStv Diski Challenge coach joined the Gqeberha-based side in together with co-coach Kwanele Kopo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.