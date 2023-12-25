Sundowns ‘in desperate need of a holiday’: Mokwena after draw against City
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his team's punishing schedule played a role in their 100% record in the DStv Premiership coming to an end in their 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against Cape Town City on Sunday.
Downs' coach said elements of fatigue led to some mistakes as Sundowns' frenetic schedule across six competitions in 2023-24, and City's milder one, benefited the Citizens. Mokwena felt Sundowns still edged the encounter, even though they could not win.
He admitted Sunday's clash was an exciting one against “a very difficult team to play against”.
“They’re a good team with a good coach and they’ve got some good players,” Mokwena said.
“It was a very competitive game, made even more competitive by the fact that they had quite a few advantages, their last game being on December 8 and we just came back from Egypt [Sundowns beat Pyramids FC 1-0 in Cairo in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday] a few days ago.
Cape Town City 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 0 - Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena’s post-match press coneference.
“It is what it is, it’s the schedule that we have to face. I’m very proud of this group of players because we made a game of it.
“I always say to them that the result in football can belong to anybody, what we have to take ownership of is the process, and the process of trying to win every match.
“And then there are certain indicators you look at in every match. And those for me are when you look at how many real clearcut chances for City – I don’t remember [so many].
“And the other indicator is, did we have some chances? I think so. That Lucas [Ribeiro Costa] situation in the first half [stealing the ball from Luyolo Slatsha and chipping wide] should have been a goal.
“In the second half [Maphosa] Modiba can pass to [Thapelo] Maseko to take a shot and if Modiba makes a better decision [it could be a goal]. So when I look at the chances for the opposition and for us, I’m happy with the indicators.
“Even though we made a few mistakes today, which is unlike us but for sure when you play so many games and fatigue starts to take its toll you’re going to have those kinds of situations.
“Sometimes when you win 11 in a row people start to think you’re entitled to win every game. But in football you can’t win them all. So we take the point away from home and move on.”
Mokwena said he is not in the least concerned by Sundowns finally dropping points in the league.
“I'm not worried. We are No 1 in our Champions League group, and everyone is talking and making ‘hoo-ha’. We are No 1 in the league, even with the difficult schedule we have.
“We were in the final of the MTN8, we won the African Football League. So really, when I look at what we’ve done in the first round of the season, you’ve got to appreciate what this group of players has done.
You have to keep going and focus on the process. The process is, what’s the idea, how do you want to play, is that consistent in every game? And I think when you watch Sundowns you can see consistency in the ideas we want to implement on the pitch.Rulani Mokwena
“In every single match they give incredible effort. And you are not entitled to win. The result in football belongs to anyone.
“You want to make reference, look at Chelsea. Not so long ago they were winning everything, they probably spent the most over the last two seasons, and where are the results?
“Look at Man United; last in their Champions League group. Man City, in the last five games how many wins have they had?
Sundowns play two more matches before the seven-week Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break, against Moroka Swallows at home on Wednesday and Polokwane City away on Saturday - their staggering 31st game of the opening half of the season. Mokwena said most of his players will be sent home to take a break at the start of the recess.
“We will take a bit of a break, we are in desperate need of a holiday. It’s a pity we have 10 players at Afcon - those ones will probably have a rest after Afcon.
“The rest will take a couple of weeks off and then we’ll probably have a short camp in South Africa, without too much travelling, and prepare for some difficult games coming back against Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates.”