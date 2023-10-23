Chippa shifts focus to DStv Premiership after losing Cup game
Chippa United will swiftly shift focus to their DStv Premiership fixture against AmaZulu after losing out on the Carling Knockout Cup, coach Morgan Mammila said.
The match will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.