EFF deputy president and avid football fan Floyd Shivambu has joined the chorus of reaction to Molefi Ntseki's appointment as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, warning the club will descend into “mediocrity and inconsistency” if it was an appointment of “faith”.
Ntseki's appointment was announced on Wednesday. He will replace Arthur Zwane, who was in charge of the side for a season and will now be assistant coach alongside Dillon Sheppard. Ntseki was previously head of technical and youth development at Amakhosi. He is a former Bafana Bafana coach and had great success with junior national teams.
Chiefs chair Kaizer Motaung Snr said Ntseki would bring experience and stability to the team “while we improve our performance”.
The appointment shocked many, with Shivambu questioning Ntseki's credentials.
“Does Molefi Ntseki have premier level coaching experience and achievements, or is it an appointment of 'faith'?”
Shivambu questions Kaizer Chiefs coaching change, as Gavin Hunt trends over 'laugh'
Digital Editor
Image: Werner Hills
He warned “the mighty Amakhosi will revolve in the same space of mediocrity and inconsistency if the appointment is just a gesture of 'faith'”, adding football is “a scientific sport”.
Meanwhile, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt found himself on the Twitter trends list after a tweet of laughing emojis and “ya” was posted on his page after the announcement.
It was quickly deleted, with fans believing it was in response to Ntseki's appointment.
While some welcomed the decision to appoint Ntseki, many said it was the wrong call.
Here's a look at some of the reactions online:
