Sancho can be decisive player for United, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Jadon Sancho can be a decisive player for the team after the winger returned to action in Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup semifinal second-leg win over Nottingham Forest.
Sancho, who spent three months out due to physical and mental wellbeing issues, received a rousing reception from the Old Trafford crowd when he was introduced as a second-half substitute for his first appearance since October 22.
The forward has struggled for form since joining United in July 2021 but Ten Hag said he could make a real difference to the side.
“He has really high standards, he has great capabilities to contribute to our team and the team is improving ... Most importantly players (have to) enjoy football, which gives energy, that gives them the motivation to act and to perform,” he added.
“The reception from the fans to him was great and that will give him even more a push to continue in the way he is now acting. We see that smile and hopefully, he can keep that and contribute to the team because when he is in the form he is important to us.”
United, who earned a 5-0 aggregate win over Forest, will look to end a six-year trophy drought when they face Newcastle United in the final at Wembley Stadium on February 26.
Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred earned Manchester United a place in the final.
January signing Wout Weghorst almost followed his goal in the first leg with another in an opening period of few clear-cut chances, heading a pinpoint Casemiro cross against the post at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag sent top scorer Marcus Rashford, Sancho and Martial on in the second half to try to put the tie to bed and the French forward scuffed home the opener in the 73rd minute.
Brazilian Fred put the icing on the cake three minutes later, tapping in at the far post to stretch their home winning streak to 12 games in all competitions.
“The first half wasn't great to be honest,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “I thought it was professional but too slow and we didn't create too many chances.
“The second half was much better, more tempo and we made some good goals. We just want to improve every day. I think we have a good squad so we have to demand and control the high standards.”
To say the odds were stacked against Forest coming into the match was an understatement, given no team to have won the first leg of a League Cup semifinal by at least three goals had been eliminated before their trip to Manchester.
“Congrats to United and Newcastle, good luck to them in the final,” Forest manager Steve Cooper said. “Overall, we are disappointed, of course, but in terms of getting to the final the damage was done last week.” — Reuters
Sancho can be decisive player for United, says Ten Hag
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Jadon Sancho can be a decisive player for the team after the winger returned to action in Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup semifinal second-leg win over Nottingham Forest.
Sancho, who spent three months out due to physical and mental wellbeing issues, received a rousing reception from the Old Trafford crowd when he was introduced as a second-half substitute for his first appearance since October 22.
The forward has struggled for form since joining United in July 2021 but Ten Hag said he could make a real difference to the side.
“He has really high standards, he has great capabilities to contribute to our team and the team is improving ... Most importantly players (have to) enjoy football, which gives energy, that gives them the motivation to act and to perform,” he added.
“The reception from the fans to him was great and that will give him even more a push to continue in the way he is now acting. We see that smile and hopefully, he can keep that and contribute to the team because when he is in the form he is important to us.”
United, who earned a 5-0 aggregate win over Forest, will look to end a six-year trophy drought when they face Newcastle United in the final at Wembley Stadium on February 26.
Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred earned Manchester United a place in the final.
January signing Wout Weghorst almost followed his goal in the first leg with another in an opening period of few clear-cut chances, heading a pinpoint Casemiro cross against the post at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag sent top scorer Marcus Rashford, Sancho and Martial on in the second half to try to put the tie to bed and the French forward scuffed home the opener in the 73rd minute.
Brazilian Fred put the icing on the cake three minutes later, tapping in at the far post to stretch their home winning streak to 12 games in all competitions.
“The first half wasn't great to be honest,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “I thought it was professional but too slow and we didn't create too many chances.
“The second half was much better, more tempo and we made some good goals. We just want to improve every day. I think we have a good squad so we have to demand and control the high standards.”
To say the odds were stacked against Forest coming into the match was an understatement, given no team to have won the first leg of a League Cup semifinal by at least three goals had been eliminated before their trip to Manchester.
“Congrats to United and Newcastle, good luck to them in the final,” Forest manager Steve Cooper said. “Overall, we are disappointed, of course, but in terms of getting to the final the damage was done last week.” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby