‘Beating Pirates doesn’t mean we have won the league’: Chiefs coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane appealed for calm and reminded the season is still long, after an impressive 1-0 Soweto derby win for his team over bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi registered their first win in three DStv Premiership matches to move to third in the standings, even though they may be overtaken by SuperSport United who host struggling Swallows FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs’s victory came as a result of a tactical masterclass by coach Arthur Zwane that was capped by a stunning wonder goal from inside his own half goal by midfielder Yusuf Maart that bamboozled Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who was off his line.