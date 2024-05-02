Soccer

Swallows stun Chippa at Buffalo City Stadium

Depleted Chilli Boys go down 2-1 but are still within reach of top eight

02 May 2024

A late goal from Lwanda Mbanjwa left Chippa United fans stunned at the Buffalo City Stadium as Swallows claimed a 2-1 victory in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday.

The win ensured that the Dube Birds, who came into the game within touching distance of the relegation zone, have breathing space as they moved up to 13th on the log with 29 points, six points adrift of Richards Bay who are 15th with four matches left in the season...

