‘Tyson should still be Bafana captain’, says SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
In a statement likely to set tongues wagging in football circles, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has said Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo should still be the captain of Bafana Bafana.
Hlatshwayo, 32, last represented Bafana in March 2021 in the disappointing defeat to Sudan, which saw South Africa fail to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
When Hugo Broos took over the coaching reigns from Molefi Ntseki, he named Ronwen Williams as captain of the side with Percy Tau as assistant, but Hunt strongly believes Hlatshwayo should have retained the captaincy.
Before he lost the armband, Hlatshwayo had a spell where he looked low on confidence for both Orlando Pirates and Bafana, committing schoolboy errors that led to public pressure.
“Tyson should still be captain of Bafana and I don’t care what anybody says,” said Hunt.
Hlatshwayo was released by Pirates but found a new home at SuperSport, where he has revived his career under Hunt. He has played in all their 11 matches to help them to third spot on the DStv Premiership standings.
“He is 32 years old and is not even in his prime as a centre back. He had a rough patch and you can’t just be throwing away a player like that, no chance. Not for me.”
Hunt weighed in on the explosive start of striker Bradley Grobler, who is joint leading scorer with Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs and Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns on six goals each.
“If he was fit, Grobler for me should still be playing in the national team because he has the qualities. His fitness has been a problem but he is the best finisher in South Africa. He can finish with the left or right foot, with a header or side footers, he is a fantastic finisher but we need to keep him fit.”
