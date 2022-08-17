Chippa’s Banda expects Maritzburg to be tough nut to crack
Chilli Boys eyeing three points on Saturday after beating Pirates
Chippa United coach Daine Klate has been hard at work plotting a second consecutive win in the DStv Premiership, says defender Abdi Banda.
The Gqeberha side will be looking to collect another three points when they play against wounded Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (8pm)...
Chippa’s Banda expects Maritzburg to be tough nut to crack
Chilli Boys eyeing three points on Saturday after beating Pirates
Soccer reporter
Chippa United coach Daine Klate has been hard at work plotting a second consecutive win in the DStv Premiership, says defender Abdi Banda.
The Gqeberha side will be looking to collect another three points when they play against wounded Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (8pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer