×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa’s Banda expects Maritzburg to be tough nut to crack

Chilli Boys eyeing three points on Saturday after beating Pirates

Premium
17 August 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United coach Daine Klate has been hard at work plotting a second consecutive win in the DStv Premiership, says defender Abdi Banda.

The Gqeberha side will be looking to collect another three points when they play against wounded Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (8pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read