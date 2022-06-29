Monaco sign Liverpool forward Minamino on four-year deal

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has completed a permanent move to French side AS Monaco for a reported fee of about 15.5 million pounds ($18.91 million), both clubs said.

The Japan international has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side after 2½ years at Liverpool during which he was sent on a one-year loan to Southampton.

The 27-year-old made 55 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitions in his time at Anfield.

The Cerezo Osaka youth product spent five years at Austrian top-tier club Salzburg before moving to England.

“With his winning culture, his ability to play in various positions on the pitch and his status as a key player with his national team, we are convinced that Takumi will contribute to the development of our young team,” Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell said in a statement.

AS Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season, earning a place in the qualifiers for the Champions League, a competition in which Minamino has played before both for Liverpool and Salzburg.

• Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from Ligue 1 club Lille, the Premier League club announced.

Botman is set to join the Magpies on a five-year contract. The official fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was 37 million euros ($38.94 million).

The centre back was vital for Lille in securing the league title in 2020-21 and has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels.

“Botman has completed his medical on Tyneside and agreed the terms of a five-year contract,” Newcastle said in a statement.

“The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, after which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player.”

Botman will be Newcastle's third signing after goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Matt Targett joined earlier this month.

Eddie Howe's side finished 11th in the standings last season. — Reuters