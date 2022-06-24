Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane baffled why Gavin Hunt remains without a job
Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned why Gavin Hunt is jobless after all he has achieved as a coach.
Hunt has been without a job since he was fired by Chippa United in December. This is longest the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor has been idle since he began his coaching career at Seven Stars in 1995.
Over the past few days, the four-time league winner with SuperSport United (3) and Bidvest Wits (1) has been posting cryptic messages on his Twitter account about how much he is missing being in the dugout.
Hunt, who is one of the senior coaches in SA, has won Premier Soccer League (PSL) Coach of the Season five times. Mosimane who has won it six times.
@gavinhunt12 I have struggled to understand that you are yet to get attached to a team after winning so many League and Cup trophies, plus CAF Champions League experience. Waiting to hear from you about your recent trip at Man City.💪🏾✊🏽 https://t.co/Ro1vOxBXbQ— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 23, 2022
The 57-year-old coach has won all the trophies on offer in the PSL, and at some point was heavily linked with Bafana Bafana.
“I have struggled to understand that you are yet to get attached to a team after winning so many league and cup trophies, plus Caf Champions League experience,” Mosimane replied to Hunt’s tweet about missing football.
“Waiting to hear from you about your recent trip at Man City,” Mosimane said, referring to Hunt’s recent trip to English Premier League giants Manchester City.
Hunt has been linked with a number of clubs in the PSL including Royal AM, who are looking for a new coach after parting ways with John Maduka.
Mosimane is unattached to any team after leaving Egypt's Ahly.
