Nelson Mandela Bay shot put star makes preliminary list for world champs
Nelson Mandela Bay shot put star Ischke Senekal has made the ASA preliminary team for the World Athletics Championships taking place from July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon, in the US.
Senekal, who is a grade 1 teacher at Ankervas Primary School at Uitenhage Farms, is one of three athletes from EPA to have made the cut...
