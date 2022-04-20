×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa prepare for tough encounter with Pirates

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
20 April 2022

After a hard-fought first win at home, Chippa United caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies will have more than a week to get his troops ready for yet another intensive clash in the DStv Premiership.

Chippa next face Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on April 27 (kickoff 5pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read